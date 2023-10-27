New Mother Hubbard's outlet offering fish and chips for just 45p in Preston

Mother Hubbard's, which has branches across the UK, will welcome customers at its new premises at 41 Blackpool Road on Saturday (October 28). Preston’s new outlet will be predominantly a takeaway rather than a restaurant, although it will include limited seating for eight people. The incredible offer – the price it cost when the firm first opened in Bradford in 1972 – will be available to the first 1,000 customers, for one day only.

There will be security on the door to oversee things, barriers to prevent any possible queue jumping and a cuddly Mother Hubbard mascot to keep people amused. The Mother Hubbard menu includes all the traditional chip shop fare as well as other options such as burgers, tacos and jacket potatoes.

Read more:

leponline »

New Mother Hubbard's outlet offering fish and chips for just 45 pence in PrestonA new fish and chips outlet will be opening in Preston this weekend – and portions of haddock and chips will be on sale for just 45 pence. Read more ⮕

45p fish and chips at new Mother Hubbard's opening in Preston this weekendThe offer is available for one day only to the first 1,000 customers Read more ⮕

First peek at Preston's new Mother Hubbard's outlet - offering 45 pence fish and chips for Saturday launchHere’s a first look at the new Mother Hubbard’ outlet which is offering fish and chips for just 45 pence when it launches tomorrow (Saturday October 28). Read more ⮕

First peek at Preston's new Mother Hubbard's outlet - offering 45p fish and chips for Saturday launchHere’s a first look at the new Mother Hubbard’ outlet which is offering fish and chips for just 45 pence when it launches tomorrow (Saturday October 28). Read more ⮕

Preston's popular 'Mother' mural can stay put after permission grantedA huge - and hugely popular - new mural in Preston city centre will remain in place after town hall officials concluded that it did not harm the listed building on which it had been painted without the proper permission. Read more ⮕

Live updates as A584 Preston New Road shut after car crashes into treesFollow for live updates on this ongoing incident near Preston Read more ⮕