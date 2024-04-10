New mechanism discovered for life-threatening arrhythmias in Andersen-Tawil syndrome

Researchers have discovered a new mechanism for life-threatening arrhythmias in Andersen-Tawil syndrome. The study, published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation, found that mutations in the KCNJ2 gene disrupt the normal function of potassium channels in the heart, leading to abnormal heart rhythms .

This finding could help in the development of targeted therapies for individuals with Andersen-Tawil syndrome.

Andersen-Tawil Syndrome Arrhythmias KCNJ2 Gene Potassium Channels Heart Rhythms Targeted Therapies

