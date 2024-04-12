New McDonald's restaurant in Southport to open this summer

The long awaited new McDonald's restaurant in Southport is set to open this summer. Sefton council approved plans for the new McDonald's restaurant in Southport town centre earlier this year. The popular fast food chain has announced the store opening date will be July 17, 2024 as they hunt for new crew members to join the team. The new store will open at the Central 12 retail park in Derby Road , Southport this July, near to Southport College.

The site has formerly been empty for the past 15 years following the closure of Royal Doulton in earl 2000. Read more: Former Alder Hey doctor turned up at mum's home and emptied bin onto driveway Read more: Teen who had 'so much more love to offer' died after rare diagnosis Sefton council approved the plans for the restaurant and hot food takeaway in February this year despite talks the huge vacant unit could have been turned into a tanning salon. ECHO previously reported that the new McDonald's is hoped to generate footfall and potential 'linked trips to other premises' within the retail park and contribute to the 'vitality and viability' of the town centre. The new restaurant will also create lots of new jobs in the area - if you are interested in the role you can find out more information here. McDonald's will open in Central 12 retail park in Derby Road, Southport on July 17, 2024. Don't miss the biggest and breaking stories by signing up to the Echo Daily newsletter here

