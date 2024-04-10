New maritime-inspired venue opens in Liverpool city centre

A new venue inspired by Liverpool 's maritime heritage has opened in the city centre. Located at 38 Parr Street, inside the new luxury Halyard hotel, Voyagers opens with a 70-seat restaurant and 100-seat bar. The restaurant's name is a nod to the poem ‘A Voyager’s Dream of Land’ by Duke Street-born poet Felicia Hemans.

The menu is made up of a mix of globally inspired dishes with a local twist, small and large plates, an all-day dining option and afternoon tea, alongside a selection of 35 wines and signature cocktails. Head chef Jake Parry leads the open kitchen and chef’s table which is bathed in natural light thanks to a large atrium. Jake, who has previously worked at The Woodcote Hotel in Hooton and Pinion in Prescot, said: “I’m incredibly excited to finally be able to showcase what we offer at Voyagers. The team and I have worked hard to create a menu that allows diners to explore new tastes through our small plates menu and enjoy old favourites that we all love. Liverpool is constantly evolving in terms of its food and beverage scene and it’s fantastic to be a part of its story – I’m confident that we’re bringing something new and exciting that will eventually become a ‘go-to’ eating spot for both locals and visitor

