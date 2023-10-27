New Look selling 'beautiful' £48 dupe of a £2.9k Max Mara coat

New Look fans have been snapping up a £48 dupe of a luxurious Max Mara coat after spotting it online.

The popular fashion retailer is known for its vast array of dupes, and this one coat in particular has received five star reviews from happy shoppers. Currently available in a whopping six different shades including dark brown and khaki, the coat looks strikingly similar to a designer version.

With long sleeves in a soft teddy fabric, the coat is perfect for chilly weather and is an online exclusive. It features a long hem and button-up fastening for extra warmth and looks identical to the Max Mara Teddy Bear Icon Coat priced at a whopping £2,905 online.READ MORE: River Island's 'colour of the season' set to be 'everywhere' in autumn and winter headtopics.com

On the New Look website, the full product description reads: "Like the sound of cosy and huggable? Say 'hi' to this dark brown teddy coat, the perfect pick for chilly autumn/winter days. Layer over everything from fine knits to hoodies for a toasty and on-trend vibe."

The Max Mara coat is in the same teddy bear brown shade, but is made of alpaca and cashmere on a silk base. Shoppers have been raving about the dupe on the New Look website. In the reviews, one shopper said: "It’s a beautiful item, not quite the Max Marra but good enough for my girlfriend to love it ." headtopics.com

A second review read: "Best buy ever. I am so happy with the coat. It's really warm and comfortable and I'm very pleasantly surprised - quality is fantastic. I'm a size 10-12 and bought the size 12. I was worried it would be too tight to wear big jumpers underneath, but it's absolutely fine as sizing is generous. I cannot recommend enough."

Read more:

EchoWhatsOn »

New Look's 'fluffy' £39 item that's 'cheaper than the radiators''I literally live in mine during the winter. Keeps me warm' Read more ⮕

First look at ‘breathtaking’ panoramic views from new Manchester skyscraperThree60, Manchester’s first cylindrical skyscraper by the architects SimpsonHaugh, is set to be completed next spring Read more ⮕

Poppy Appeal launched with drastic new look for first time in 28 years'While the poppies have changed, the meaning stays the same' Read more ⮕

New Look shoppers are raving about a £65 teddy coat that’s perfect for winterShoppers are obsessed with New Look's teddy coat that is perfect for winter and 'provides exceptional warmth' - and it comes in six gorgeous colourways to suit all tastes Read more ⮕

Subaru Unveils New Electric Sports Car with 90s LookA brand-new electric sports car is set to be rolled out with a familiar 90s look. The car has body panels designed for easier air flow and uses sleek, lightweight materials. It will have touchscreens to display information and side-mounted cameras instead of traditional side mirrors. Subaru also presented a concept for a flying taxi called the Air Mobility Concept. Read more ⮕

A closer look at the radical new TQ-HPR50 eBike Motor & Harmonic Pin Ring TransmissionA deep dive on the TQ-HPR50 eMTB motor and Harmonic Pin Ring Technology, debuting today on the all-new Trek Fuel EXe 140mm Trail Bike Read more ⮕