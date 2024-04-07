New Look's Lightweight Denim Mini Dress Earns High Praise from Fashion Fans

A classic denim mini dress is a staple for your wardrobe, and one £29.99 number from New Look is proving popular. The high street retailer's Lightweight Denim Mini Dress has been earning high praise from fashion fans who have been snapping it up for the new season. With its simple design, this number is sure to be a hardworking wardrobe item that you can wear anywhere.

Designed in two colours - light blue and black - the fashion chain's Denim Mini Dress has been crafted from a lightweight fabric that makes it "perfect" for summer. It also features a drawstring waist that "gives you a good shape", according to reviews. Available in sizes ranging from a UK 6 to 22, the £29.99 denim dress is further made perfect for spring and summer with short, breezy sleeves. Its design is completed with a classic collared neckline, button-front fastening, chest pocket and side pockets. The great thing about a denim mini dress is their versatility. On chillier days, you can pair them with these £27 Wide Fit Extra Calf Fitting Black Suedette High Leg Boots, while a smart daytime look can be completed with the retailer's £27.99 White Leather-Look Contrast Chunky Trainers. Boasting a 4.5 rating, New Look's Lightweight Denim Mini Dress has received glowing praise from shoppers for its "lightweight" material and "flattering" design that has shoppers looking forward to wearing i

Denim Mini Dress New Look Fashion Lightweight Fabric Summer Drawstring Waist Versatile Flattering Design

