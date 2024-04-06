New Look's Chunky Sliders Offer Affordable Alternative to Designer Pair

New Look is selling a "comfy" pair of sandals that could easily be mistaken for a designer pair. The retailer's chunky sliders are very similar to a Celine pair - with a huge price difference. The Tan Leather-Look Ring Detail Chunky Sliders from New Look and the Celine Tippi Slide in Calfskin Tan feature similar designs, including slip-on style, chunky sole, strappy front and gold-tone, metal detail in the centre.

However, the designer version have the brand's logo in the middle, while the New Look shoes have a simple metal ring. The Celine shoes are also made with calfskin while the high street version are faux leather. The designer shoes also have a pale stitching around the footbed, while the New Look version has tan stitching. New Look's sandals are priced at £27.99, while the Celine Tippi Slide come in at £790. This means shoppers could save around £762 by opting for the high street alternative

