New Look's Belted Trench Coat: The Must-Have Spring Fashion Item

A New Look spring coat has caught the eye of fashion followers, who are flocking to snap it up in all five colours before it goes out of stock. New Look 's Belted Trench Coat costs £53.99, but is an investment piece that can be worn time and time again, come rain or shine during the spring months, whether it be over dresses, jumpsuits or office attire. It's also perfect for storing away for autumn and winter, where it will pair perfectly with a jumper and chunky boots.

The high-street label Belted Trench Coat comes in five neutral colourways, which will remain timeless throughout the years. It features a belted waist design, which will instantly cinch you in for the illusion of a perfect hourglass figure. A wide lapel collar gives it a luxury, upmarket feel, which is akin to designer brands like Burberr

New Look Belted Trench Coat Spring Coat Fashion Versatile Belted Waist Wide Lapel Collar

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New Look's new 'trendy' cropped trench coat 'perfect' for springNew Look's 'gorgeous' jacket could be the perfect addition to your wardrobe this spring

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

I tried on New Look's trending £53.99 trench coat in three different coloursIn the market for a new trench coat? You might want to read this…

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

New Look's Affordable Designer-Look Midi DressNew Look is selling a midi dress that could easily be mistaken for a designer version. The high street retailer has the new Gold Satin Pleated One Shoulder Cut Out Midi Dress - which looks similar to a dress by A.L.C. The dress is currently available in gold or red and features a similar design to the A.L.C Delfina Satin Pleated Dress. However, the price difference is huge.

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

New Look's £28 loafers look 'just like' £720 Gucci versionNew Look shoppers can save around £692 by opting for the high street alternative to the Gucci shoes

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Wood Street Collection: First look at what Wakefield's transformed civic quarter could look likeProperty developer Rushbond has revealed the first illustration that brings to life its plans to transform a city’s civic quarter into new homes and improved public spaces.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

’The New Look’ costume designer on recreating Christian Dior’s seminal silhouettes‘The New Look’ on Apple TV+ traces the creation of Christian Dior’s defining silhouettes against the backdrop of the Second World War. Costume designer Karen Muller Serreau tells Wallpaper* how she recreated the era

Source: wallpapermag - 🏆 36. / 67 Read more »