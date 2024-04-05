New Look Fans Snap Up 'Beautiful' Summer Dress in Two Vibrant Colours

New Look fans have been snapping up a 'beautiful' summer dress that comes in two 'vibrant' different colours. Shoppers have described the dress as 'the perfect holiday dress ' that is currently 'trending' on the New Look website. With a flattering v-neckline and short puff sleeves , the dress has a gathered bodice to cinch you in at the waist. The broderie hem adds a feminine touch with an a-line fit for extra comfort.

New Look fans have hailed the dress as 'breathable', making it perfect for warmer weather and soaking up the sunshine. READ MORE: TU Clothing's 'lightweight' £20 spring jeans that 'give you shape' READ MORE: Mum-of-five's 'faded' tummy tuck scar transformation after using £9 product On the New Look website, the full product description reads: "Designed in a bold colourway with a delicate broderie hem, this blue cotton midi dress is sure to be a mood-boosting addition in your spring/summer wardrob

New Look Summer Dress Vibrant Colours Holiday Dress Trending V-Neckline Puff Sleeves Gathered Bodice Broderie Hem Breathability Comfort

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



EchoWhatsOn / 🏆 74. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Victoria Beckham shares new snap of daughter Harper and fans all say same thingPosh Spice shared a snap of herself alongside husband David and their four kids, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

New Look's Affordable Designer-Look Midi DressNew Look is selling a midi dress that could easily be mistaken for a designer version. The high street retailer has the new Gold Satin Pleated One Shoulder Cut Out Midi Dress - which looks similar to a dress by A.L.C. The dress is currently available in gold or red and features a similar design to the A.L.C Delfina Satin Pleated Dress. However, the price difference is huge.

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Gogglebox fans swoon as Izzi Warner shows off new lookIzzi and her sister Ellie have been on Gogglebox since 2015

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Corrie icon stuns fans with 'overnight' transformation as they unveil new lookHe's been a regular on the Street for more than 20 years - but eagle-eyed viewers have noticed a big change in his appearance and think it happened 'overnight'

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

Fashion fans rave about New Look's 'high quality' £24 trousers in six coloursFashion fans are loving New Look's 'high quality' £24 trousers that come in six colours. These trousers are perfect for spring and summer and have a flattering high waistband. Customers are buying them in every colour and can save over £8 with a discount code.

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Nicole Kidman's choppy new haircut in all leather look gets fans talkingThe Big Little Lies star was adorned in all Balenciaga

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »