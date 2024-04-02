New Links Found Between Cellular-Waste Removal and Parkinson's Development

Researchers have discovered new links between cellular-waste removal and the development of Parkinson's disease. The study suggests that impaired waste removal in brain cells may contribute to the accumulation of toxic proteins associated with Parkinson's.

These findings could lead to new therapeutic approaches for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

medical_xpress

