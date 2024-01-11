New law to exonerate and compensate wrongly convicted in Horizon scandal

The prime minister has said a new law will be introduced so people wrongly convicted in the Horizon scandal are 'swiftly exonerated and compensated'. In the first Prime Minister's Questions of the year, Rishi Sunak said he plans to make sure those convicted as part of the Post Office scandal get exonerated through an act of parliament.

As well as announcing new legislation, which the postal affairs minister said would take 'some weeks to deliver', the prime minister said upfront compensation of £75,000 will be awarded to the 555 postmasters who took their case to the High Court in 2019 as a group litigation. Politics latest: Sunak and Starmer face off in first PMQs of the year The government has come under increased pressure to take action on the Horizon scandal following the airing of ITV drama Mr Bates Vs The Post Office last week. More than 700 sub-postmasters and sub-postmistresses were prosecuted for accounting errors relying on data from the faulty Horizon softwar





