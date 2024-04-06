New Law Gives Unpaid Carers 'Carers Leave' to Ease Constant Juggle

A new law giving up to two million employees with unpaid caring responsibilities ' carers leave ' has been hailed a "pressure release valve" from the "constant juggle". The Carers Leave Act, which starts on 6 April, will enable unpaid carers to ask for up to five days leave from their employer - with it also protecting them from dismissal for taking the leave.She has had to strike a delicate balance between her full time job and her role as an unpaid carer for her Grandmother Joan.

"It’s a constant juggle," she said. "In fact I have basically two more-than full time jobs - that's how I sort of describe it. "With the caring there's no weekends, evenings, or time off its just constant - so that's why think the Carers Leave Act will be that pressure release valve for people like me. "I'll be able to focus on taking Grandma to hospital for example, or looking after her when she's sick, because these things rarely happen outside of office hour

Carers Leave Unpaid Carers Caregiving Law Juggling Work-Life Balance

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



itvlondon / 🏆 116. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Carers Leave Act: New law to guarantee five days leave for unpaid carersThe Carers Leave Act comes into place tomorrow, and guarantees unpaid carers up to five days of unpaid leave.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

New law grants unpaid leave for carers in UKA legal entitlement to unpaid leave for carers has been hailed as a "huge step forward for millions" ahead of it coming into force on April 6. Carers UK said the new law will apply to more than two million workers in Scotland, England and Wales who have unpaid caring responsibilities.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Unpaid leave ‘huge step forward for millions of carers’But polling has suggested only around one in 10 unpaid carers surveyed across England feel they have a ‘good understanding’ of the Carer’s…

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Calls for Paid Leave for Unpaid Carers in Northern IrelandA Co Down mum, who has cared for her husband battling brain cancer and son with Type One diabetes, is backing calls for Stormont to introduce paid leave for the "invisible workforce of unpaid carers".

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Mum says 'invisible workforce of unpaid carers' are being left behind by new law'We’re saving Stormont billions of pounds a year and it's just expected and taken for granted but to be shown this recognition would mean so much.'

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

New employment rights to come into force for unpaid carersThe new Carer’s Leave Act will come into force on Saturday and entitle workers to take up to five days unpaid leave.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »