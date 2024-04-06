New Law Gives Unpaid Carers 'Carers Leave' to Ease Constant Juggle

A new law giving up to two million employees with unpaid caring responsibilities ' carers leave ' has been hailed a "pressure release valve" from the "constant juggle". The Carers Leave Act, which starts on 6 April, will enable unpaid carers to ask for up to five days leave from their employer - with it also protecting them from dismissal for taking the leave.She has had to strike a delicate balance between her full time job and her role as an unpaid carer for her Grandmother Joan.
"It’s a constant juggle," she said. "In fact I have basically two more-than full time jobs - that's how I sort of describe it. "With the caring there's no weekends, evenings, or time off its just constant - so that's why think the Carers Leave Act will be that pressure release valve for people like me. "I'll be able to focus on taking Grandma to hospital for example, or looking after her when she's sick, because these things rarely happen outside of office hour
Carers Leave Unpaid Carers Caregiving Law Juggling Work-Life Balance
