New Latin American-Inspired Restaurant Opens in Glasgow's West End

A new Latin American -inspired restaurant has opened its doors in the west end . Casa can be found at the spot previously occupied by the fast-food outlet BRGR on Great Western Road, where the burgers have now been replaced with a new spot serving up a brunch menu, small plates , cocktails and a wine list supplied by WoodWinters. The manager Naomi described what to expect: “Casa takes inspiration from our travels around Latin America, bringing the best dishes home to Glasgow .

During the day you will be able to enjoy our breakfast and brunch menu, while in the evening we offer a range of elegant small plates. We have a specially curated menu of cocktails and fine wines to explore until the wee hours. “Our focus is on local suppliers who share our passion for quality and flavour. Expect changing specials to showcase seasonal produce with a Latin American flare.

