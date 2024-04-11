New Italian Restaurant to Open in North Belfast

A new Italian restaurant is set to open in North Belfast next month, it has been announced. Brand new restaurant Nucci will open its doors at 449 Antrim Road on May 10, promising to bring "authentic Italian cuisine" to the area. The restaurant will be based at the site previously occupied by Sozo, which closed its outlet on the road towards the end of last year. It first opened in this spot back in 2016.
On their website, Nucci said: "Nucci restaurant will provide classic Italian dishes during Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner that will remind you of the Authentic Italian food you have grown up with over the years." It comes as local representatives for the area have recently called out for investment and reimagination for this portion of the road, running from Alexandra Park Avenue down to Newington, to give locals a sense of pride in the area while attracting visitors. Speaking to Belfast Live about the area previously, chair of the Antrim Road Business Association, Paul Carlin, said more support is needed for small businesses to open up. He said: "If you walk outside your door and see dereliction, you're not going to be happy and see value, so it's very important the small business community is nurtured. "We have to keep moving and have to give people a reason to invest. The flip side is there are great businesses on the Antrim Road
