New iPad Models Spotted in Regulatory Filings

New regulatory filings have been spotted that appear to correspond with two new iPad models. It isn't clear what models they relate to right now, but rumour has it we're in for a new line up with huge upgrades long rumoured to be hitting the former.
Details are scant right now, but it seems a recent leak suggests that the new models might feature a significant upgrade in terms of display.
Ipad Tablet New Models Regulatory Filings Upgrades Display
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »
Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »
Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Martin Compston spotted in Glasgow for new Amazon Prime seriesLine of Duty star Martin Compston was spotted filming his new Amazon Prime series in Glasgow today.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »