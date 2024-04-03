New Import Charges Could Lead to Higher Prices for Consumers

The fee will vary from £10-29 depending on the product imported and be capped at £145 for mixed loads. But importers warned the new charges could lead to higher prices for consumers. The Cold Chain Federation’s chief executive, Phil Pluck, said: “Ultimately, this will increase business costs and food prices and potentially lower choices for the shopper.
” Mr Pluck added it was “extremely disappointing” that the charges had been announced “at the last minute”, leaving businesses with little time to make any necessary changes. He said: “This is in no way helpful to UK-based importers and the whole EU supply chain. It reinforces the Government’s slapdash approach to a vital part of UK PLC.” James Barnes, chairman of the Horticultural Trades Association, said Wednesday’s announcement “confirms our fears that in just one month, UK horticulture’s competitiveness will be again hit by a cost hike for no material gain
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »
Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
New Ofcom rules to save mobile customers from charges abroadOfcom has revealed new rules - set to be introduced in the UK on October 1, 2024 - aimed at protecting UK mobile customers against roaming charges.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »