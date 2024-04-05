New Hampshire Officials Discuss Travel and Tourism

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and other state officials held a press conference to discuss the state's travel and tourism. Sununu urged travelers to pack patience due to potential traffic jams. Over 100,000 customers were without power, but full restoration is expected in the next 24 to 36 hours.

At least 10,000 visitors are expected on Monday.

New Hampshire Travel Tourism Press Conference Traffic Power Outage

