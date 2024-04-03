New Gun in Helldivers 2: The SG-85 Slugger

Nestled on page eight of Helldivers 2's free warbond is an assuming gun—the SG-85 Slugger. I didn't pay much mind to the Slugger for a long time, or even bother unlocking it, because it's a variant of the Punisher, a shotgun I don't like. That changed when my friend informed me that the Slugger isn't really a shotgun—it's a shotgun-shaped rifle that fires slugs that can unalive anything in seconds. It's so good at killing that I feel like I'm cheating when I use it.

that also buffed sniper rifles, flame damage, and heavy armor. Arrowhead hit the popular gun where it hurts:Responding to feedback on the Helldivers Discord server, senior game designer Alexus Kravchenko said the Slugger changes came down to the fact that it was a shotgun that didn't behave like a shotgun. "The truth is, Slugger was just hands down the best sniper rifle out there, which is not fitting for, you know, a shotgun," Kravchenko wrot

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



pcgamer / 🏆 38. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Helldivers 2 player has a great tip for the new Heavy Machine GunThe Heavy Machine Gun was added to Helldivers 2 in the most recent update, but players are incredibly underwhelmed by its capabilities.

Source: VideoGamerCom - 🏆 83. / 55 Read more »

The new Contra: Operation Galuga crushed my skepticism with new ideas that actually workJustin first became enamored with PC gaming when World of Warcraft and Neverwinter Nights 2 rewired his brain as a wide-eyed kid. As time has passed, he's amassed a hefty backlog of retro shooters, CRPGs, and janky '90s esoterica.

Source: pcgamer - 🏆 38. / 67 Read more »

New Icons of New York: Paa Joe's Art ExhibitionGhanaian artist Paa Joe collaborates with designer gallery Superhouse for an art exhibition in New York, showcasing his hand-carved wood coffins representing iconic symbols of the city.

Source: wallpapermag - 🏆 36. / 67 Read more »

Meghan launches new luxury lifestyle brand 'American Riviera Orchard' ahead of new cooking showMeghan Markle has launched a luxury lifestyle brand set to coincide with the release of her new cooking show.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »

New direct flight to China's 'New York City' from Manchester Airport launchedJuneyao Airlines will operate three flights a week between Manchester and the Chinese city

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

New children's home, hotel expansion and new apartment block up for decisionThe planning panel will meet on Wednesday, March 20 to make a decision on these applications

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »