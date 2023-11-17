New guidance calls for training healthcare workers in 'pre-death grief'

Healthcare workers should be trained in 'pre-death grief' while supporting families of dementia patients, according to new guidance. Healthcare Improvement Scotland's guideline calls for improved support for carers and acknowledgement of the impact of pre-death grief on wider family networks. Pre-death grief can occur for people facing various health conditions. Emma Smyth, a grief specialist, explains that anticipatory grief is common when caring for someone with a terminal diagnosis.

