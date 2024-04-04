New Government Scheme to Help Businesses Claim Compensation for Hidden Broker Fees

The Government is launching a new scheme to help businesses claim up to £10,000 in compensation for hidden broker fees in their energy deals without going to court. Business minister Amanda Solloway will announce the move as part of Government and Ofgem changes to tackle ' cowboy practices ' in the energy sector .

