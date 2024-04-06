New Ghostbusters film Frozen Empire takes a while to get going

Set three years after the events of Afterlife, Frozen Empire sees the new Busters living in New York , where an ancient artefact unleashes an evil force that threatens the whole world. The previous film’s co-writer Gil Kenan (Monster House, Poltergeist remake) takes over from Jason Reitman (back as part of the story team) in the director’s chair, and he takes a similar nostalgiac approach.

The trailer hinted at an action and spook-heavy adventure with very high stakes but it takes a long while for Frozen Empire to get going

