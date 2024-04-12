New Food and Beverage Concepts Coming to Liverpool ONE

New food and beverage concepts are coming to Liverpool ONE’s Chavasse Park and Wall Street . Making its Liverpool debut this month, Bagel Factory will set up a kiosk on Liverpool ONE's Wall Street , bringing the high-quality fresh and healthy food they've become known for. The Bagel Factory prides itself on serving fresh bagels, from classics like smoked salmon and cream cheese and salt beef melt, while customers can also create their own combinations from a selection of different fillings.

Having recently become halal-friendly certified, Bagel Factory offers a wide range of bagel choices fit for any time of day, whether savoury, sweet, gluten-free, or vegan. Liverpool ONE has also welcomed The Bus Yard to Chavasse Park for a third time. The business will keep its vintage Bedford Truck bar parked from now until August, serving food and drinks to be enjoyed al fresco alongside deck chairs, cushions, and picnic blankets. Additionally, Liverpool ONE will be hosting the Liverpool-based street food vendor, Big Kahuna, on Wall Street, offering its Thai cuisine food truck to the masses. Rob Deacon, asset management director at Liverpool ONE, said: “Liverpool ONE continues to be the destination of choice for brand’s launching debut sites in the cit

