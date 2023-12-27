New Flood Alerts Issued in Lancashire and Cumbria as Storm Gerrit Approaches

Twenty new flood alerts have been issued across Lancashire and Cumbria as the region braces for Storm Gerrit. Yellow wind and rain warnings are in place, with gusts of up to 70mph expected. The Environment Agency has issued five flood alerts in Lancashire and 15 more in Cumbria.





