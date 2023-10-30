New flavour of Walkers crisps has customers divided

The new flavour brought out by Walkers has been described as "amazing" as well as "that's not right." The Christmas Pudding flavour is part of the 2023 Festive Flavours edition.
On popular Facebook group, Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK, plenty of people have been sharing their reaction to the new crisps. Uploading a picture of a five-pack bag for £1.65 at Aldi, Luke Watson jokingly posted: "Much cheaper than buying a Christmas pudding." The post quickly grabbed mass attention, with hundreds of likes and comments.Many people just didn't seem very keen however. Mandie put: "Wrong on many levels." Eileen typed: "Ewwwwww.
But not everyone was in agreement, others seemingly couldn't wait to try them out. Gill stated: "I need to try these." Paula admitted: "Sound a bit weird but maybe worth a try." Linda said: "These are amazing." Janet penned: "My goodness I must try them." headtopics.com
This isn't the only flavour that Walkers are releasing this festive season. Shoppers can also choose from Beef Wellington, Pigs in Blankets and Festive Turkey flavours, as well as Walkers Sensations in King Prawn and Marie Rose Sauce flavour.
For those who want to give them a try, you won't have to wait until December to give them a try, as Walkers has started to roll out into stores nationwide already. The festive flavours will be available in five-pack multipacks, with the Sensations flavours in 150g sharer bags, reports the ChronicleLive. headtopics.com
Wayne Newton at Walkers said: “At Walkers, we know that for many of the nation’s snack fans, it wouldn’t be Christmas without us bringing back our much-loved festive crisp range, and this year’s selection is our best, and most extensive yet!