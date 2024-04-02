New Film to Highlight Impact of Early Onset Alzheimer's

An East Belfast production company are due to create a new film that highlights the impact of early onset Alzheimer's. Memories of Us, which is written and directed by Thomas McQuillan, will be a short film about a man called Jason who is diagnosed with Alzheimer's in his early 30s and the struggles he has trying to come to terms with this and how it could affect the relationship with his girlfriend.

Speaking to Belfast Live, Thomas said that he had been inspired to write the film after seeing how devastating degenerative illnesses can be

