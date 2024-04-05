New Film 'The Late Queen's' Dissects Prince Andrew's Infamous Interview

In the moments after Prince Andrew sat down with BBC Newsnight’s Emily Maitlis in 2019 to rationalize the nature of his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the Duke of York told friends the interview went really well. The interview—full of bizarre explanations and quotable one-liners—went on to cause a global storm, and led to the Prince stepping back from royal duties just days later.
In its aftermath, the late Queen’s, a new film from director Philip Martin aims to dissect the infamous interview through the lens of the three women who made it possible. The newsroom drama—which is streaming on Netflix starting today (April 5)— is based on the book, by former BBC guest booker Sam McAlister, whose sometimes thankless job led her to the exclusive of a lifetime. Alongside her is then-Newsnight editor Esme Wren, and host Maitlis whose poised approach serves as a masterclass in the art of the broadcast intervie
