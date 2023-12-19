New Fashion Exhibition Explores Martin Margiela's Legacy

While Martin Margiela hung up his fashion gloves in 2008, his influence endures, both as a perennial reference on the runways and as an educational trove for budding students the world over. However, in the years since his departure – he has swapped the fashion studio for a career in art – his legacy as the designer’s designer has only been institutionally surveyed on a few occasions.

It makes the newly opened fashion exhibition,(until April 5, 2024), an important milestone for anyone with an interest in the history (and future) of fashion design. The show comes from a partnership between Paris-based vintage retailer Byronesque and the Miami-based Parodi Costume Collection, home to an extensive archive of Maison Martin Margiela, Comme Des Garçons, Yohji Yamamoto and Cristóbal Balenciaga, among others. Together, the two organisations settled on the concept of ‘void’ as a way to explore the absence, anti-stardom and deconstructive approach that has defined Margiela’s oeuvr





wallpapermag » / 🏆 36. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New Hotel in New York: Moxy ChelseaReview of the newest hotel in New York, Moxy Chelsea, situated in the Flower District and offering a playful and romantic design.

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Sequins and Over-50s: A Fashion DilemmaSequins are often considered as a fashion choice that can make the over-50s look dowdy. This article discusses the dilemma of dressing for Christmas parties and provides advice on avoiding sequins.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Jorge Martin Criticizes Tyre Performance in MotoGPJorge Martin openly criticizes the performance of the tyres in MotoGP, blaming them for his struggle in the recent grand prix. He believes that the level of tyres needs to improve significantly and that the championship should not be decided by a compound that doesn't work.

Source: Motorsport - 🏆 11. / 86 Read more »

James Martin Makes Public Appearance at BBC Good Food ShowTV chef James Martin appears at the BBC Good Food Show after announcing a career break amid his cancer battle. He prepares food and takes part in a discussion at the event.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Jordan Sangha Wins Big Brother and Becomes a Fashion StarJordan Sangha, the winner of this year's Big Brother, discusses his show experience, future plans, and newfound status as a fashion star.

Source: BritishVogue - 🏆 14. / 80 Read more »

Chanel Transforms Northern Quarter Street into Catwalk for Exclusive Fashion ShowWork has begun to transform a Northern Quarter street into a dramatic catwalk for international fashion brand Chanel. The location and details of the show have been kept a closely-guarded secret by the fashion brand.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »