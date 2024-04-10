New facility signals team's ambition to join Formula 1 grid

The team was granted an entry by the FIA last October, but failed to pass the second stage of the process when its bid was rejected by F1 in a statement issued on January 31. The project thus remains in limbo while discussions continue behind the scenes. The team continues to target an entry in 2026, should an agreement with F1 be reached.
Despite the lack of confirmation of an entry it is pushing ahead with its plans, and the new facility is the highest-profile sign thus far that its ambition to join the grid is undimmed. Hitherto the design team has been working in a temporary office on the Silverstone Park estate opposite the British GP venue. The team has now commenced its move to the new 40,000-square-foot facility close by, with the aero department already in situ and the mechanical department set to follow. The team will also eventually take over an adjacent 70,000-square-foot building. The design department and the race team will be based in Silverstone, while manufacturing and the building of the cars will eventually be undertaken in the USA at the new facility in Fishers, close to Indianapolis. Some R&D and design is also being undertaken at General Motors in Charlotte
Formula 1 Team Entry Facility Silverstone Ambition
