New expose of UK Government / Saudi Arabia PIF buying Newcastle United – A lot of words that tell us nothing

There has been a new 'exclusive' published on the Saudi Arabia PIF led takeover of Newcastle United and the involvement of the UK Government in this. The Athletic journalist repeatedly looking at angles to discredit the deal that transferred ownership from Mike Ashley to the consortium. That consortium consisting of Saudi Arabia PIF (80%), Amanda Staveley (10%) and the Reuben family (10%).

This latest 'exclusive' following a freedom of information request from The Athletic, where they requested all communications between government departments and the Premier League between August 1 and October 31 in 2021, with regard to the NUFC takeover which was completed on 7 October 202





NUFCTheMag » / 🏆 124. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Manchester United only lost due to Saudi Arabia PIF bankrolling Newcastle UnitedTruth will out with Manchester United only lost due to Saudi Arabia PIF bankrolling Newcastle United claims.

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner confirms investment talks to rival Saudi PIFLiverpool and FSG chairman Tom Werner has confirmed talks have taken place around PGA Tour investment

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Dan Ashworth explains why Newcastle could be blocked from signing Tonali replacementPIF-owned Newcastle might not be able to sign players from PIF-owned Saudi Arabia clubs? Yeah, fair enough.

Source: F365 - 🏆 5. / 97 Read more »

Yaya Toure named Saudi Arabia assistant coachEx-Ivory Coast midfielder Yaya Toure is appointed assistant coach of Saudi Arabia's national team.

Source: BBCMOTD - 🏆 103. / 51 Read more »

Newcastle’s Dan Ashworth on Tonali, the January window and loans from Saudi ArabiaNewcastle's sporting director, Dan Ashworth, reflects on Sandro Tonali's suspension and how Newcastle might react in January

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Tartan Army right to avoid Saudi Arabia World Cup due to human rightsThis is a country where executions are routine, as are claims of unfair trials.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »