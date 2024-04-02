New Energy Price Cap in Force for Millions of Households

A new energy price cap is now in force for millions of households. The start of April marks a drop in energy bills after Ofgem dropped the price cap. The old cap meant that the average home was paying £1,928 a year on a typical dual-fuel direct debit tariff. However, this month the unit price for electricity has fallen by 14%, while gas is down by 19%. Standing charges have increased though, with electricity going up by 13% a day and gas by 6% a day.

It means someone who was paying £500 a month for electricity will see their bill drop by 18%, and someone paying £500 a month for gas will see it drop by 14%. You can see an estimate as to how much your bill will increase from April using our energy bills calculator: Our energy calculator is only for those who use dual fuel and pay by direct debit

