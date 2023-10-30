New Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) Payments in the UK

New employment and support allowance (ESA) payments are currently supporting an estimated 1.7 million people across the UK. The DWP benefit can be worth up to £518 per month for claimants, Birmingham Live reports.

The 'new-style' ESA is available to those under State Pension age with a condition that impacts how much they can work. However, you also need to have both worked as an employee or been self-employed and paid enough National Insurance contributions to qualify

The money is designed to help with extra costs if you have a disability or health condition that affects how much you can work. To apply, you need to prove that you have one of a number of conditions. But there are five which mean you automatically have limited capability for work and therefore do not need an assessment. Citizens Advice explains: "If you automatically have limited capability for work (LCW), you won’t have to go to a medical assessment after you send the form. You’ll need to write on the form that you ‘should be treated as having limited capability for work’."You might automatically have LCW if you have cancer and your treatment includes chemotherapy or radiotherapy. headtopics.com

