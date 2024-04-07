New Electric NCT Buses Enter Service in Nottingham

Brand new electric NCT buses are entering service for the first time ahead of dozens more hitting the roads over the coming years. Passengers will be able to use the new electric fleet from Monday (April 8). The operator says there has been a delay in completing the power connection to its garage, but the buses are now ready to go. NCT has ordered 48 single decks altogether, with 24 of them entering service from Monday and the other 24 welcoming passengers early next year.

Trials for electric double decks have started as well and NCT is set to place an order for 20 of them to enter service in 2026. For now, people will be able to use the new buses on the Red 50 route. Eventually, the first 12 of the new buses will be introduced on the following routes: What's the worst road in Nottinghamshire for potholes? Let us know here The second batch of 12 will operate on: NCT says the buses have a range of between 250 and 275 miles following a full charge - enough to cover a full day in service. The buses are charged overnight at NCT's Trent Bridge garage. The cost of the first phase of this project, including the cost of the buses and the charging infrastructure, has been £32.2 million. Around £13 million has been covered by Government, whilst NCT is covering the rest over several years

Electric Buses NCT Nottingham Service Fleet Charging Infrastructure

