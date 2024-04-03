New DWP Universal Credit rates with £470 annual boost for claimants

Employment-focused benefits will be facing a major change in the coming days. While benefits such as Jobseeker's Allowance and Income Support are no longer available for new claimants, those who are already on them will see an increase to their payments. It comes after the government confirmed a wide host of benefits will receive an increased rate of 6.7 per cent. When announcing the increase the House of Commons, he said the boost would amount to an average increase of £470 a year for 5.

5 million households claiming Universal Credit. Those claiming certain benefits will receive the increased rates from April 8

