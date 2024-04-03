New Dog Soft Play Centre Launches in Birkenhead

A first of its kind Dog Soft Play Centre has launched in Birkenhead. Dogs Go is a dog day-care centre with a café for humans and activity areas for dogs. They recently revealed a new soft play area for dogs to exercise and socialise.

The centre posted a video on TikTok which gained over 200,000 views and positive comments from pet owners. The ECHO visited the centre to see the play area firsthand.

