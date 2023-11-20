New Documentary Explores Operation Gunnerside and the Saboteurs' Sacrifices

In February 1943, a team of saboteurs set off on a top secret mission to destroy a Nazi plant in occupied Norway. A new documentary, Hardangerfolk, explores Operation Gunnerside and the sacrifices made by the team members.





MetroUK » / 🏆 12. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lost Nazi tank hauled out of Poland river could be 'worth a fortune'A Bergepanther tank has been recovered from its watery grave.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 12. / 81,9 Read more »

Former Neo-Nazi Member Active in Far Right Group HomelandJames Munro, a former member of a neo-Nazi group, has been involved in the far right political organization Homeland. Munro, who was previously part of the Scottish Nationalist Society, attended Homeland's summer camp and participated in a demonstration against asylum seekers. Politicians have criticized Homeland, and anti-racism campaigners accuse the group of using concerns about asylum seekers to promote their own agenda. Homeland, however, dismisses Munro's previous group as insignificant and claims to guide individuals away from extremism.

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 46. / 28,125 Read more »

Former Neo-Nazi Member Active in Far Right Political OrganisationA former member of a neo-Nazi group has been found to be active in a new far right political organisation called Homeland. The individual, James Munro, was involved in racist and white supremacist activities during his time with the Scottish Nationalist Society (SNS). Politicians have criticized Homeland and raised concerns about its demonstrations against asylum seekers.

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 46. / 28,125 Read more »

Woman Defends Controversial Sign at Pro-Palestine Rally in LondonThe woman defended the comparison between the Nazi leader and Israel’s prime minister

Source: nottslive - 🏆 37. / 52,36 Read more »

Jewish D-Day veteran, 98, who helped Nazi concentration camp survivors during the Second World War...The father-of-three, 98, served in the Second World War as a private with the Royal Army Ordnance Corps, fighting through Belgium, Holland and Germany .

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 6. / 90 Read more »

Jewish D-Day veteran, 98, who helped Nazi concentration camp survivors during the Second World War...The father-of-three, 98, served in the Second World War as a private with the Royal Army Ordnance Corps, fighting through Belgium, Holland and Germany .

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 6. / 90 Read more »