New Crowdfunding Project for External GPU Add-On with SSD Slot

A new crowdfunding project is aiming to produce an external GPU add-on for a handheld gaming PC. The add-on will feature an M.2 slot for an SSD. The project is currently being crowdfunded and if successful, the OneXGPU will function similarly to the XG Mobile, with some differences in power limit and performance. Technical details about how the unit will connect to other devices are not provided. The OneXGPU will have HDMI, DisplayPort, USB Type-A and Type-C ports, as well as LAN connectivity.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: PCGAMER »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.