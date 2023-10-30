New Coronation Street pictures reveal Peter Barlow's Christmas exit scenes

Peter Barlow says goodbye to Coronation Street after 23 years (Picture: MCPIX) Coronation Street is lining up incredibly emotive scenes, with Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) set to bid farewell to the cobbles after decades. The ITV soap is currently in the process of filming the heartbreaking farewell scenes, which will air on Boxing Day this year, with Peter set to leave on a tram, bringing his time to Weatherfield to an end. No, you’re crying.

Chris was pictured getting onto the tram as part of the emotional scenes (Picture: MCPIX) Peter exits on the tram (Picture: MCPIX) Despite the fact that Stephen was a serial killer, Audrey Roberts (Sue Nicholls) subsequently berated Peter over what he did to her son, believing that the cab driver should go to prison for what he did. Peter, however, is told that he’s in the clear in upcoming scenes, much to Audrey’s dismay.

