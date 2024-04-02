New Chinese buffet opens in Mansfield

Salt and pepper chicken wings, beef in black bean sauce, and chow mein are some of the dishes at a new all-you-can-eat Chinese buffet that has opened in Mansfield. Panda Panda can be found in Clerkson Street in the former home of Indian and Nepalese restaurant Gurkha Flavour. The menu has 46 starters and mains but not all the dishes will be available in one day. The owners said: "Our Panda Panda chef will cook 24 hot foods from the menu and might change some of them on the same day.

" The same applies to desserts. Five of the 16 options will be displayed each day from a list including tiramisu, blueberry custard and carrot cake. Many of the options are gluten-free including BBQ spare ribs, satay chicken, and mixed vegetables in garlic sauce. As well as being able to eat in, the restaurant also offers takeaway. Customers can fill a plastic container for £5.90. Just before closing, from 10.15pm-10.30pm, the price drops to £

