New Character Revealed in Leaked Plot for ITV's Vera Series

A plot for the new series of ITV's Vera has 'leaked' online, revealing the arrival of a new character. This comes after author Ann Cleeves shared some exciting news about her latest DCI Stanhope novel. The last time we saw Brenda Blethyn's famous detective Vera was earlier this year. She was back with her original partner Joe Ashworth, played by David Leon, for three new episodes. This was after Kenny Doughty, who had replaced David, had left the show after nine years on the detective drama.
More than six million people watched the final episode of the series, Salt and Vinegar. After the episode, Brenda responded to a fan on Twitter, reassuring them that there would be more episodes. ITV then confirmed that the cast will return for two special episodes in 2025, reports the Express. However last week, Ann shared some news of her own. She revealed the title of her new Vera book - The Dark Wives - and even shared its cover and where fans can pre-order it
