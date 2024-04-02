New Character Revealed in Leaked Plot for ITV's Vera Series

A plot for the new series of ITV's Vera has 'leaked' online, revealing the arrival of a new character. This comes after author Ann Cleeves shared some exciting news about her latest DCI Stanhope novel. The last time we saw Brenda Blethyn's famous detective Vera was earlier this year. She was back with her original partner Joe Ashworth, played by David Leon, for three new episodes. This was after Kenny Doughty, who had replaced David, had left the show after nine years on the detective drama.

More than six million people watched the final episode of the series, Salt and Vinegar. After the episode, Brenda responded to a fan on Twitter, reassuring them that there would be more episodes. ITV then confirmed that the cast will return for two special episodes in 2025, reports the Express. However last week, Ann shared some news of her own. She revealed the title of her new Vera book - The Dark Wives - and even shared its cover and where fans can pre-order it

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



new_magazine / 🏆 72. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Breathtaking ITV: Team behind ITV drama look back at lockdown four years onMarking the fourth anniversary of the Covid-19 lockdown, Jessica Rawnsley talks to Dr Rachel Clarke and the team behind ITV drama Breathtaking.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

ITV Emmerdale fans ask 'when' as character takes extreme measuresThe dark storyline continues in Emmerdale

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

ITV Emmerdale fans horrified as character 'can't get any lower'Viewers were shocked by the cruel act

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Corrie fans respond as Lauren star questioned by co-star's dad in 'last' updateActress Cait Fitton issued an update amid her character's disappearance in the ITV soap

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Coronation Street star responds to decision to suddenly kill her offHer character plated a pivotal role in the ITV soap.

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »

Coronation Street star responds to decision to suddenly kill her offHer character plated a pivotal role in the ITV soap.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »