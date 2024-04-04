New Cause for Asthma Discovered, Offering Hope for Treatment

Scientists have discovered a new cause for asthma that offers hope for treatment that could prevent the life-threatening disease. A new study in mice suggests that many features of an asthma attack result from mechanical constriction, including inflammation, mucus secretion, and damage to the airway barrier .

The findings propose that blocking a process that causes the death of epithelial cells could prevent the damage, inflammation, and mucus associated with asthma attacks.

