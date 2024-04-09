New Carousel and Home Nightclub Open in Leeds

The Leeds nightlife scene has welcomed 'the ultimate nightlife destination' with Carousel and Home Nightclub on Albion St in The Light. The impressive £2.25m project has seen the venue undergo a remarkable transformation with a complete redevelopment of the space. Carousel , the competitive socialising and cocktail bar , promises revellers a unique entertainment experience unmatched in the city, including mouth-watering street food , creative drink menus and a variety of gaming options.
For those who want to keep the party going into the early hours, the 960-capacity nightclub 'Home' is open below Carousel with two distinctly styled club rooms, aiming to deliver something new to the city’s late-night scene. The multi-room nightclub boasts full-scale production, a VOID Soundsystem, multiple VIP areas and is set to host headline DJ’s playing the best in commercial, dance & RnB. Carousel will bring all the fun of the fair, an innovative cocktail range, delicious street food and live entertainment. Gaming includes Interactive Darts with a unique twist, Bank Shot Shuffleboard, Beer and Prosecco Pong, Virtual Shooting Ranges, private karaoke booths, arcade games and more. Located below Carousel is Home Nightclub, a multi-room nightclub set to open 4 nights a week with some of the city’s best events, world famous DJs, Rave Bingo and much more
Leeds Carousel Home Nightclub Entertainment Socialising Cocktail Bar Street Food Gaming Multi-Room Nightclub Headline Djs
