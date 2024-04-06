New Canal Side Café Planned Near Controversial Housing Development

A planning application has been lodged for a new canal side café near a controversial housing development in Little Lever , Bolton . The café will be close to the Watson 300-homes Creams Mill development.

Despite Bolton Council refusing planning permission, Watson won an appeal with the planning inspectorate approving the scheme in early 2023.

