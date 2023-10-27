New cafe opening soon in Glasgow city centre

A spokesperson for the cafe said:"It's exciting to open a place to meet over a good coffee in the area.Gold signage has appeared outside of the restaurant as the new owners busy themselves with preparations ahead of opening.

A menu published on Caffe Mulberry's website teases a large selection of breakfast and lunch options as well as sweet treats and coffees.Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention.

Read more:

Glasgow_Times »

Glasgow's Silverburn hosts new retailers in 'street market'Glasgow's Silverburn will welcome new retailers in a 'first of its kind' market. Read more ⮕

Wilko returning to UK high street with 5 new stores to openWilko is set to return to the high street with five new stores set to open across the UK before Christmas. Read more ⮕

Wilko shops to return to high street by Christmas, says new brand ownerCDS Superstores said the first two standalone Wilko ‘concept stores’ will be opened in Plymouth and Exeter. Read more ⮕

More city centre streets to light up this festive seasonOld Hall Street and Tithebarn Street are just two of the streets set for new lights Read more ⮕

Glasgow High Court: Driver who killed schoolgirl behind barsA speeding driver who killed a teenage girl is behind bars. Read more ⮕

New restaurant opens in Glasgow shopping centre TODAYA new restaurant has opened in Silverburn with an exciting offer for customers. Read more ⮕