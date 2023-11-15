New Book Reveals Shocking Allegations about Meghan and Harry

Omid Scobie has released a brand new book focusing on the institution and the Firm's fight for survival - it also contains more shock revelations about Meghan and Harry and their explosive allegations about what happened when the Queen died.

The book is due to be released at the end of November but ahead of hitting shelves, an excerpt from it has been published by US-based PEOPLE magazine, shedding more light on the relationship between Harry and Meghan and the likes of King Charles and Prince William reports the Mirror. It follows his first book about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's dramatic exit from the Royal Family which sent shockwaves through the Firm. Harry in the dark One of the most shocking revelations in the book claims that Harry was 'kept in the dark' about his late grandmother as Queen Elizabeth's health continued to decline prior to her death on September 8, 2022. The book claims that the Duke of Sussex was not informed about his grandmother's worsening health during the hours before her death

