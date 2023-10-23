New Book about Watford FC Dedicated to Former Sports Editor

A new book about Watford FC which Sir Elton John has collaborated on has been dedicated to former Watford Observer sports editor Oli Phillips . Along with the club’s chief executive through the heady days of the late 1970s and 1980s, Eddie Plumley , Oli’s name appears at the front of Watford Forever which was released on Thursday.

The hardback book has been published by Viking and written by the award-winning journalist and novelist John Preston , who worked with the Hornets’ Honorary Life-President Sir Elton to tell the story of his time at the club and share the former chairman’s thoughts and insight."I suspect every writer of non-fiction dreams of meeting someone who knows far more about the subject they’re writing about than they do, and who is unfailingly helpful into the bargain. Oli Phillips was all that to me and a lot more,” said Preston, whose previous book, A Very English Scandal, was adapted into a multi-award-winning mini-series starring Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw. “I wrote to him when I was starting work on Watford Forever and asked if he would see m





