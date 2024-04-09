New bone fragment found in search for missing toddler's remains

The mystery over the death of little Émile has deepened after a new bone fragment was found near the spot where the two-year-old's skull was discovered in a French Alpine village. Émile Soleil 's skull was found by a walker on March 30 'on a path between the Church and Chapel' of the rural Alpine village of Haut Vernet in southeastern France.

The site, less than a mile from where Émile disappeared while staying with his grandfather last July, had already been scoured by gendarmes with a 'tooth comb', the mayor told Le Figaro. The prosecutor in the Émile Soleil case, Jean-Luc Blachon, said wild animals may have dispersed Émile's remains and could also have been responsible for 'small fractures' and 'bite marks' on his skull. Investigators have now found another bone fragment in the search area and finished their excavations in Haut Vernet on the weekend, believing they had achieved all they could, Le Parisien reports

Bone Fragment Émile Soleil Skull French Alpine Village Mystery Death Search Remains Investigation

