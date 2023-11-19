New BBC Drama 'Boat Story' Features Smuggled Cocaine and Thrilling Adventures

It must have happened to most of us at one time or another: you're strolling down a frigid British beach in the early hours to stretch the dog's legs and while gazing at the hypnotic offshore wind farm on the horizon, you stumble upon a boatload of smuggled cocaine. And that is indeed what befalls Janet (Daisy Haggard) and Samuel (Paterson Joseph) in the new BBC drama Boat Story.
Both have drawn life's short straw of late, with Janet maimed during a horrific workplace accident we defy you not to squirm at as it unfolds in the show's first five minutes, while Samuel is struggling with a secret gambling addiction which has hollowed out his life savings. It's that thrill-seeking side that prompts Samuel to convince Janet into making off with the cocaine they find aboard a beached boat – alongside two blood-soaked bodies no less – so they can sell the drugs on for millions. Enter the owner of said cocaine in the form of a frightening French tailor-turned-mobster, played by the inimitable Baptiste star Tcheky Karyo, and his unflappable hitman simply billed as Guy, played by Craig Fairbras
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 54. / 28,125 Read more »
Source: BBCNews - 🏆 54. / 28,125 Read more »
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 54. / 28,125 Read more »
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 54. / 28,125 Read more »
Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 54. / 28,125 Read more »
Source: bbcemt - 🏆 54. / 28,125 Read more »