New Bar IMAGINE Opens in Liverpool City Centre

A brand new bar called IMAGINE has opened in Liverpool City Centre. It is located on the ground floor of Liverpool's Hilton Hotel and offers a modern and vibrant atmosphere. The venue is versatile and can accommodate up to 280 people. It features advanced sound systems, state-of-the-art lighting, and high-speed internet connectivity. There are also two DJ booths, a VIP area with a private bar, and a function room with an outside terrace

. IMAGINE is perfect for any size of function, party, event, or launch. The Hilton Liverpool City Centre can accommodate various events, from weddings to corporate events. IMAGINE adds a touch of decadence and class to any occasion

