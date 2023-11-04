HEAD TOPICS

New Bar IMAGINE Opens in Liverpool City Centre

EchoWhatsOn1 min.

A brand new bar called IMAGINE has opened its doors in Liverpool City Centre. The venue is modern, vibrant, and versatile, with advanced sound systems, state-of-the-art lighting, and high-speed internet connectivity. It can accommodate up to 280 people and offers various amenities such as two DJ booths, a VIP area, and a function room with an outside terrace. IMAGINE is the perfect venue for any size of function, party, event, or launch.

It is located on the ground floor of Liverpool's Hilton Hotel

The Hilton Liverpool City Centre can accommodate various events, from weddings to corporate events. IMAGINE adds a touch of decadence and class to any occasion

