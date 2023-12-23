New Balatro Game Demo on Steam

It's a great feeling when you find a new nightly game—something you want to sit down and play for an hour or two every evening after a long day. A couple weeks ago I found my newest obsession:). Since I found it, not a night has gone by that I haven't played at least a few hands of Balatro, and when I'm not playing it I'm often watching videos of other people playing it.

The amazing thing is Balatro isn't even out yet: the game I've been sinking hours into is just a free demo on Steam at this point. The terrible thing is,Except: yes. Starting on January 1 the demo is going dark and my Steam Deck will become nothing more than an expensive paperweight.that grim. A new Balatro demo is planned for Steam Next Fest in February, so I won't have to wait all that long for it to return, and when it does it should be even better than it is now: according to developer LocalThunk, nearly 100,000 players have downloaded the demo and many have given feedbac





