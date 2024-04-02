New Bagel Shop to Open in Liverpool ONE

A new shop serving "mouth-watering" bagels is set to open in Liverpool ONE. The Bagel Factory will open its first Liverpool store soon, with an opening date yet to be confirmed. The company opened its first bakery in a London basement back in 1997, with a shop on the ground floor and the owner living in the flat above. Fast forward to today and it has more than 50 outlets in Ireland and across the UK, with many being based at train stations, airports and inside shopping centres.

The Bagel Factory prides itself on serving fresh bagels, from classics like smoked salmon and cream cheese and salt beef melt, while customers can also create their own combinations from a selection of different fillings. Vegan-friendly bagels are also available and sweet fillings like peanut butter, toffee and banana

